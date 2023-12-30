Bhoa ex-Congress MLA nabbed for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, December 29

The Pathankot police have arrested former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, in a case pertaining to illegal mining.

Was present at the site The Mining Department and the Pathankot police formed a joint team and raided the site. Joginder Pal was present at the site. When the raid was being carried out, the former MLA caused impediment in functioning of the police. Daljinder Singh Dhillon, SSP

A case under Section 353 and 186 of the IPC and the Mines and Minerals Act has been registered against the former MLA on the complaint of the Mining Department.

The cops took him to the Pathankot Civil Hospital for a medical check-up minutes after he was arrested.

SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the Mining Department had received inputs that illegal excavation of sand was taking place from the Ravi by owners of Krishna Crushers, which is owned by Joginder Pal. The site is located at Kirri Khurd village in the Bhoa Assembly segment.

“The Mining Department and the Pathankot police formed a joint team and raided the site. Joginder Pal was present at the site. When the raid was being carried out, the former MLA caused impediment in functioning of the police,” said the SSP.

An officer involved in the raid said the former MLA had used derogatory language against the police officers.

“It is a known fact that during his term as an MLA he always used foul language against officers. In 2020, he had insulted the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP following which he was booked,” he said.

In October 2020, a video clip of Joginder Pal had gone viral in which he asked people to “hang the Pathankot DC and SSP upside down if they fail to redress their grievances”.

On January 23, 2021, the cops had raided and sealed two stone crushing units at the same place where illegal mining was taking place today. One of the units belonged to Joginder Pal. The raids were conducted after the MLA had targeted an IAS and IPC officer, both being on official duty in Pathankot district.

In 2021, then SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana had earned applause from residents when he dared to take on the MLA after he had used abusive language against him.

