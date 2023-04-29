Bhog at Badal village on May 4

Badal (Muktsar), April 28
The extended Badal family, accompanied by SAD leaders and workers, today collected the ashes of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Mortal remains of the SAD patriarch were consigned to flames on Thursday. The bhog of ‘Akhand Path’ in memory of Badal would be held on May 4 at Badal village.
Badal’s son Sukhbir Singh Badal, his daughters and son, daughter Parneet Kaur and her husband Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and nephew Manpreet Badal collected the ashes. Besides, Badals’ personal staff also participated in performing the rituals. An ‘Ardas’ for the peace of departed soul was performed by Giani Gurbachan Singh, former chief of Akal Takht. Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma was also present.
