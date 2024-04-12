Bhullar gang associate held in Punjab; 3 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab Police have arrested an associate of the Jaipal Bhullar gang and seized three kg heroin and two pistols.

"In a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks in Punjab, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested an associate of the Jaipal Bhullar gang and seized three kg heroin and two pistols," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Investigations reveal the racket was sourcing heroin across the border from Pakistan.

A first information report (FIR) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and investigations were on to establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

Earlier, Jalandhar Police on March 31 averted targeted killings with the arrest of four operatives of the Prema Lahoriya-Vicky Gounder gang after an exchange of fire in Jalandhar.

The accused have been identified Naveeen Saini, Neeraj Kapoor, Kishan Bali and Vinod Joshi, all residents of Jalandhar.

Police said the six .32-bore pistols and 26 cartridges were seized during the operation.

Harjinder Singh Bhullar, alias Vicky Gounder, and his aide Prema Lahoriya, were shot dead in an encounter with the police on the Punjab-Rajasthan border in January 2018.

IAN

