Davinderpal Singh Bhullar moves HC for 'pre-mature release'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Claiming to have completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, demanding “pre-mature release”.

Bhullar, in his plea placed before Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s Bench, contended that the right to release had been denied to him even though he had completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, whereas a person was entitled to be released on the completion of 20 years sentence.

Currently confined in Amritsar Central Jail, Bhullar was seeking directions for setting aside the order denying premature release. This, he contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution. In the petition, it was further contended that Bhullar had become entitled to be released prematurely on usual terms and conditions as per Delhi Prisons Rules 2018, after completion of 14 years actual sentence and 20 years total sentence.

“He has already completed more than 27 years of actual sentence, whereas as per the rules he was required to undergo only 14 years actual sentence and 20 years sentence, including remissions. His case for premature release has been deferred repeatedly without application of judicious mind in the most mechanical manner without any substantial reasons,” it was added.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bedi issued notice of motion to the Delhi Government through Union Home Ministry, Director General (Prisons), Tihar Jail, and Amritsar Central Jail superintendent.

#davinderpal singh bhullar