Bhutan King honours Punjab cadre ex-bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, and a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer of 1975 batch, has been awarded Bhutan’s prestigious National Order of Merit Gold Medal for her distinguished services to the country.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, honoured Singh at Bhutan’s 116th National Day celebrations here.

“Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the first woman Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia region, played a pivotal role in supporting transformative healthcare leadership in Bhutan from 2014,” the King said.