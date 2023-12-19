Bhutan King honours Punjab cadre ex-bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal Singh

New Delhi, December 18
Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, and a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer of 1975 batch, has been awarded Bhutan’s prestigious National Order of Merit Gold Medal for her distinguished services to the country.
The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, honoured Singh at Bhutan’s 116th National Day celebrations here.
“Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the first woman Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia region, played a pivotal role in supporting transformative healthcare leadership in Bhutan from 2014,” the King said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...