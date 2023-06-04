Bibi Jagir Kaur floats religious organisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Saturday announced the formation of a new religious organisation “Shiromani Akali Panth”.

She said the decision was taken to restore the autonomy of the SGPC and to bring about much-needed reforms in the working of the Sikh body.

The declaration comes a month after she announced her support to the BJP for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll held last month.

She said, “The first goal will be to restore the autonomous and panthic status of the SGPC. A need for a movement on the lines of the ‘Gurdwara Reform Movement’ of the 1920s has been felt among the Sikh sangat for long.”

She said the issues of sacrilege would also be raised by their organisation.