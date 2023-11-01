Bid to derail SYL canal issue: Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said CM Bhagwant Mann was “set to insult the state and its people on Punjab Day tomorrow by creating division in the state polity and derailing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue deliberately on the directions of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the Chief Minister failed to call an all-party meeting to bring everyone together to save the loot of Punjab’s river waters. He also condemned the manner in which “the Punjab Police were being misused to keep Punjabis out of the debate.” He said the entire city had been turned into a cantonment with the ongoing Saras fair being closed abruptly.

