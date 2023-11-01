Bid to derail SYL canal issue: Shiromani Akali Dal

Chandigarh, October 31
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said CM Bhagwant Mann was “set to insult the state and its people on Punjab Day tomorrow by creating division in the state polity and derailing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue deliberately on the directions of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.”
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the Chief Minister failed to call an all-party meeting to bring everyone together to save the loot of Punjab’s river waters. He also condemned the manner in which “the Punjab Police were being misused to keep Punjabis out of the debate.” He said the entire city had been turned into a cantonment with the ongoing Saras fair being closed abruptly.
#Bhagwant Mann #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report
Over-speeding accounted for 71.2% of deaths | Not wearing se...
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed