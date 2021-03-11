Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest bid to divert attention: BJP

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 7

The arrests of former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case was mere an “event management” by the AAP to divert attention of the people from real issues, including law and order, said BJP leader Harjit Grewal.

He was interacting with the media to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the eight years.

He said if the state government led by CM Mann really wanted to eradicate corruption, it should not resort to pick and chose and take action against all corrupt people in one go.

“I do not support Dharamsot over the issue,” he said.

