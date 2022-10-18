Bid to gain mileage out of Sunder Sham Arora's arrest: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, October 17
Targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party’s government, over inaction against corruption charges levelled against one of his own ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday raised questions about the manner in which the Vigilance Bureau officer first invited former minister and BJP leader Sunder Sham Arora and then shared his location with his counterparts.
Jakhar said, “It belies common sense that an officer, who is investigating the accused, will ask the latter to come at his place.”
It seemed like an enticement to elicit illegal gratification, Jakhar said, adding that the suspicion becomes stronger, in the backdrop of arrest of an AIG-rank officer by the VB in a similar extortion case.
Terming it as an AAP attempt to divert attention from failures, he said, “There is every likelihood of the AAP orchestrating this stunt to gain political mileage ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly poll.”
He pointed out that the Lokpal had already absolved Arora of charges levelled against him related to the distribution of plots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...