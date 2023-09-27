Bid to protest against Amit Shah, Punjab farmers detained

Amritsar, September 26
During the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here to chair the 31st meeting of the NZC, activists of the Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab, reached near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport to stage a protest, but were detained by the police.
Around 40 farmers were in the Raja Sansi police station.
The state secretary of the farm organisation, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai Kalan, said his colleagues had assembled to protest against the arrival of Shah in support of farmers’ demands.
The protesters gathered at Gurdwara Morcha Sahib and marched towards the airport.
The police intercepted them midway and did not allow them to go further. The farmers carried the black flags and sported black turbans and black bands as a sign of protest. They also raised slogans against the Central Government when they were taken into preventive custody by the police.
