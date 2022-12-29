Bid to smuggle poppy husk into Punjab foiled

Abohar, December 28
An attempt to smuggle 76-kg poppy husk from Rajasthan into Punjab was foiled with the arrest of three Abohar residents by a Goluwala police team near Gurusar Modia terminal on the Suratgarh road.
A team led by SHO Rajandeep Kaur, on a tip-off, set up a naka and stopped two cars. The search of the vehicles led to the seizure of 76-kg poppy husk.
Occupants Amit Bishnoi, Sudhir Bishnoi and Pawan Bishnoi were held and both cars were impounded. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. The police got a two-day remand for further investigation.
In separate incidents, 18-kg poppy husk was seized from a truck in Abohar, driver Harnek Singh of Lakhe-ke-Behram village, Ferozepur, was held. Satpal of Sukhchain village was nabbed with 5-kg poppy husk.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...