Bid to smuggle poppy husk into Punjab foiled

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 28

An attempt to smuggle 76-kg poppy husk from Rajasthan into Punjab was foiled with the arrest of three Abohar residents by a Goluwala police team near Gurusar Modia terminal on the Suratgarh road.

A team led by SHO Rajandeep Kaur, on a tip-off, set up a naka and stopped two cars. The search of the vehicles led to the seizure of 76-kg poppy husk.

Occupants Amit Bishnoi, Sudhir Bishnoi and Pawan Bishnoi were held and both cars were impounded. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. The police got a two-day remand for further investigation.

In separate incidents, 18-kg poppy husk was seized from a truck in Abohar, driver Harnek Singh of Lakhe-ke-Behram village, Ferozepur, was held. Satpal of Sukhchain village was nabbed with 5-kg poppy husk.

#abohar #Rajasthan