Bids to smuggle liquor foiled, 2 gangs busted

Chandigarh, May 21
The state Excise Department and Punjab Police have once again tightened the noose on persons involved in smuggling of liquor. In coordinated efforts of Special Operations Group of the department and Fatehgarh Sahib police, two gangs involved in illegal smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states of Chandigarh and Haryana were busted.
A spokesperson said a special drive, under Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam and Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal has been launched to check illegal smuggling and distribution of liquor into the state from neighbouring states.
In first case, two days back, a SUV laden with 115 cases (1,380 bottles) of illegally-smuggled liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh only was apprehended near Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib for which the accused could not produce any valid documents. One accused was arrested.
In another case, a car was apprehended near the Sanghol-Khamano area of Fatehgarh Sahib. The car was found loaded with around 101 cases (1,212 bottles) meant for sale in Chandigarh only. Two accused were arrested. In both cases, FIRs have been registered.
