Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decisions on education

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make another big announcement on Wednesday.

He shared the information through the Punjab government’s social media handles. Mann will put up a video message to this effect on social media.

Since he assumed office on March 16, Mann has launched an anti-corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual employees and doorstep delivery of rations and also slashed the multiple pensions to lawmakers.