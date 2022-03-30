Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decisions on education

Chandigarh, March 30
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make another big announcement on Wednesday.
He shared the information through the Punjab government’s social media handles. Mann will put up a video message to this effect on social media.
Since he assumed office on March 16, Mann has launched an anti-corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual employees and doorstep delivery of rations and also slashed the multiple pensions to lawmakers.
They banned on increasing fees of private schools. No increase in the fees would be allowed in the admission to be held in this session.
ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।— Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) March 30, 2022
An important announcement will be made by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann today.
