Big guns out to garner support

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, May 8
As the campaign drew to a close today, parties made last-ditched effort to seek votes from the electorate in Jalandhar. All parties brought out big guns to garner the maximum support. From AAP, CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had addressed joint roadshows for the past two days, reaching out to the electorate on their promises over free power and welfare schemes. The BJP, at the fag-end of the campaign, which earlier saw seven Union ministers canvassing, brought out its actors.
On Sunday, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Nirahua regaled the immigrants as he campaigned for BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal. BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma also took out a tractor rally in a show of support for farmers today.
Congress leader Karamjit Kaur held a roadshow in the entire senior Congress leadership’s presence. CM Bhagwant Mann also paid a visit to Sant Kabir Mandir yesterday. He also inaugurated the regulator to release water into the Chitti Bein at Simbli village.
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal also picked up the campaign in the last two days, addressing a series of rallies evoking Parkash Singh Badal and his welfare schemes.
