 Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993 : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers in Ludhiana have burnt crop residue this season | 40% less stubble burning than last year, claims DC

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Paddy stubble set on fire near Sivian village in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain & Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 7

Of 70,286 farmers, 56,229 (80 per cent) harvested paddy crop but only 993 farm fires were reported and just 118 peasants fined so far. This is the story of farmers’ versus farm fires in Ludhiana, the biggest district of Punjab.

With 2,56,900 hectares under paddy, the crop on around 2.05 lakh hectares has been harvested in the district. Ludhiana is estimated to generate 18.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, of which over 13.42 LMT has already been procured. This is expected to leave behind 1.7 LMT of straw in the fields and, going by official harvesting figures, almost 1.36 LMT of residue has already been generated and being cleared to make the fields ready for the wheat cultivation.

While the government has been patting its back for what it claims as “drastic fall” in stubble-burning cases this season as compared to previous years, the deteriorating air quality index (AQI), which has been turning bad to worse with each passing day, puts a question mark on authentication of the crop residue burning information and management system being monitored by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) for the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said, “The data and figures need to be checked as there seems to be a huge mismatch. Only 1.76 per cent farm fires and just 0.21 per cent farmers caught burning stubble cannot deteriorate the AQI and there is definitely something more to this.”

He said some political mind game behind these figures too could be a reason as both Punjab and Delhi are ruled by the same party.

“Earlier, Delhi used to blame Punjab for the rising pollution levels in the NCR, but this time, they are attributing it to vehicles, mainly buses and trucks, from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said paediatrician Dr AP Singh, who is witnessing up to 25 to 30 per cent surge in the influx of children complaining serious respiratory complications.

With 86 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday, just 993 cases of stubble burning have been reported till November 7, which DC Surabhi Malik said was 40 per cent less than the corresponding period last year.

ONLY 200 MACHINES

  • An expert from the Agriculture Department admits that there are only 200 ex situ machines in the district and most of these are owned by private operators
  • “The heavy cost of machine is a major factor. Two machines are required and they cost Rs 15-16 lakh. Even after subsidy, these are out of the reach of farmers & co-operatives,” he said.

WHAT THEY SAY

We’re spearheading a sustained campaign against stubble burning, which is showing the desired results. Besides awareness and education, we’re also resorting to penal action against the offenders. — Surabhi Malik, DC

Farmers should shun burning crop residue as residents are gasping for breath due to severe air pollution. Ever since November has started, paddy straw burning is on the rise. The straw blaze must be stopped for humanitarian concern. — Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, PAU VC

The government should give more subsidy and promote ex situ method as this is more viable for farmers. — HS Lakhowal, BHARTIYA KISSAN UNION GENERAL SECRETARY

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

7
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

8
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

9
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

10
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Supreme Court: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal

Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal

Supreme Court has capped it at 50%

Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power

Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power

To raise two more Aviation Brigades


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off