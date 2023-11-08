Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain & Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 7

Of 70,286 farmers, 56,229 (80 per cent) harvested paddy crop but only 993 farm fires were reported and just 118 peasants fined so far. This is the story of farmers’ versus farm fires in Ludhiana, the biggest district of Punjab.

With 2,56,900 hectares under paddy, the crop on around 2.05 lakh hectares has been harvested in the district. Ludhiana is estimated to generate 18.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, of which over 13.42 LMT has already been procured. This is expected to leave behind 1.7 LMT of straw in the fields and, going by official harvesting figures, almost 1.36 LMT of residue has already been generated and being cleared to make the fields ready for the wheat cultivation.

While the government has been patting its back for what it claims as “drastic fall” in stubble-burning cases this season as compared to previous years, the deteriorating air quality index (AQI), which has been turning bad to worse with each passing day, puts a question mark on authentication of the crop residue burning information and management system being monitored by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) for the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said, “The data and figures need to be checked as there seems to be a huge mismatch. Only 1.76 per cent farm fires and just 0.21 per cent farmers caught burning stubble cannot deteriorate the AQI and there is definitely something more to this.”

He said some political mind game behind these figures too could be a reason as both Punjab and Delhi are ruled by the same party.

“Earlier, Delhi used to blame Punjab for the rising pollution levels in the NCR, but this time, they are attributing it to vehicles, mainly buses and trucks, from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said paediatrician Dr AP Singh, who is witnessing up to 25 to 30 per cent surge in the influx of children complaining serious respiratory complications.

With 86 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday, just 993 cases of stubble burning have been reported till November 7, which DC Surabhi Malik said was 40 per cent less than the corresponding period last year.

ONLY 200 MACHINES

An expert from the Agriculture Department admits that there are only 200 ex situ machines in the district and most of these are owned by private operators

“The heavy cost of machine is a major factor. Two machines are required and they cost Rs 15-16 lakh. Even after subsidy, these are out of the reach of farmers & co-operatives,” he said.

WHAT THEY SAY We’re spearheading a sustained campaign against stubble burning, which is showing the desired results. Besides awareness and education, we’re also resorting to penal action against the offenders. — Surabhi Malik, DC Farmers should shun burning crop residue as residents are gasping for breath due to severe air pollution. Ever since November has started, paddy straw burning is on the rise. The straw blaze must be stopped for humanitarian concern. — Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, PAU VC The government should give more subsidy and promote ex situ method as this is more viable for farmers. — HS Lakhowal, BHARTIYA KISSAN UNION GENERAL SECRETARY

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning