Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Jalandhar, March 31

In a huge relief to fliers, flight services from the Adampur airport resumed today. The flight operations were suspended during the pandemic.

The maiden flight from the new Adampur airport terminal, which was inaugurated virtually on March 10 by PM Narendra Modi, marks the commencement of Star India’s flight operations, connecting the Adampur airport to Hindon and further to Nanded and Bengaluru.

A 76-seater Embraer E-175 aircraft took off at 1:45 pm. The aircraft has 12 business class and 64 economy seats.

Daily flights via Bengaluru, Nanded and Hindon will arrive at the Adampur airport at 12:25 pm. And the flight from Adampur to Hindon will depart at 12:50 pm. Officials said barring April 1, 7 and 10 (when the flight stands cancelled due to scheduled Indian Air Force operations), the flight services will be operational daily from the airport.

The Adampur airport has a capacity to operate 96 flights in a day, said officials.

