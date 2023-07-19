Bike-borne assailants kill NRI in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 18
A 42-year-old NRI Barinder Singh was killed by motorcycle-borne assailants at Thakur Colony on Pakhowal Road on Monday night.
Barinder was heading back to his home from his farmhouse when he was waylaid. He had arrived from Canada four months ago.
ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir said it’s a case of personal enmity as the assailants didn’t take away Barinder’s cellphone or cash from the spot.
He said they had obtained a CCTV footage of four suspects and would check call details of the deceased. Mir said several cases were registered against Barinder for usurping property. “We are working on various angles. The case will be cracked soon,” he said.
Sources said Barinder had a dispute with some people over ownership of a bungalow. However, Barinder’s friend Jaspreet Singh said the former had documents related to the disputed bungalow in his possession.
Barinder had reportedly purchased a disputed 250 sq yd house at Satjot Nagar for just Rs 10 lakh and took possession of the property in a forceful manner. A case has been registered.
