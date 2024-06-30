Biker dies in collision with stray animal

Abohar, June 29
A 32-year-old resident of village Telupura died when his bike collided with a stray animal. After conducting the post-mortem examination of the deceased in the Civil Hospital here, the police handed over the body to the family.
According to the information, victim Pradeep Kumar, was returning from his farm last night when a stray animal suddenly collided with his bike. The deceased was father of two children.
