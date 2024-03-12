Biker run over by canter, dies

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 11

Youth Pawan Singh of Nidhana village died yesterday when a stray animal hit his bike and he was run over by a vehicle on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway near Bagheke Maur.

The police said Pawan, who runs a salon in Ladhuka village, was returning home around 8.30 pm on Sunday. A stray cow collided with him and he fell on the road. A speeding Canter coming from the Ferozepur side ran over Pawan, killing him on the spot

A Sarak Suraksha Force (SSF) team shifted the body to the local Civil Hospital mortuary.

