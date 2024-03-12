Biker run over by canter, dies

Fazilka, March 11
Youth Pawan Singh of Nidhana village died yesterday when a stray animal hit his bike and he was run over by a vehicle on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway near Bagheke Maur.
The police said Pawan, who runs a salon in Ladhuka village, was returning home around 8.30 pm on Sunday. A stray cow collided with him and he fell on the road. A speeding Canter coming from the Ferozepur side ran over Pawan, killing him on the spot
A Sarak Suraksha Force (SSF) team shifted the body to the local Civil Hospital mortuary.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...