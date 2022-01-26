Bikram Majithia appeals to EC to hold Punjab govt accountable for violating HC directives, conducting raids on his residence

Demands NIA inquiry into audio-tape expose of DGP Chattopadhyay saying security breach during PM’s visit could have resulted in an assassination bid on the latter

Bikram Majithia appeals to EC to hold Punjab govt accountable for violating HC directives, conducting raids on his residence

Bikram Singh Majithia. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 26

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission of India to hold the Congress government accountable for violating high court directives and conducting raids on his residence and harassing his family members even before the court passed its final verdict on his anticipatory bail plea.

He also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the audio-tape expose of DGP S Chatttopadhay saying the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the PM.

Majithia, who was addressing the media here, said attempts were being made to prevent him from contesting the assembly elections and this was why the police force was pressed into service to raid his residences even before the high court passed its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea application.

The Akali leader said, “It seems the law is different for me and the same rules are not applied to Congressmen be it Sukhpal Khaira who is accused of drug smuggling or Sidhu Moosewala who is accused to firing an AK -47 or even Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Simarjit Singh Bains against whom non bailable warrants have been issued. No raids have been conducted at either of their houses. Sukhpal Khaira’s residence was not raided even though he failed to get any relief from the high court. The Congress government has not even proceeded against Bhupinder Honey, from whom Rs 10 crore was recovered by the ED, for illegally using the security cover of the chief minister.”

Stating that there were two sets of laws for him and others accused of serious crimes, Majthia said the Congress government was yet to proceed against DGP S Chattopadhyay who was caught on tape addressing a proclaimed offender as his son and even discussing sharing of drug money and fake encounters.

“The proclaimed offender in the Jagdish Bhola drug case even talked about recovering RDX and bombs during the Prime Minister’s visit. Only a NIA probe can get to the bottom of this case as well as the subsequent security breach during the PM’s visit which could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the PM”, Mr Majithia added.

Mr Majithia demanded that all CCTV camera footage of the DGP’s residence as well as his phone and phones of chief minister Charanjit Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Vigilance head Harpreet Sidhu be examined to uncover the entire conspiracy to register a false case against him as well as compromise the PM’s security. He said the NIA inquiry in this context should not be delayed at any cost.

Majithia said his legal team was also considering moving a contempt petition against Congress government functionaries for violating court directions as well as harassing his family members. He said this was done despite the fact that his family members were Covid positive. “I want to ask BOI Director B Chandra Shekhar whether he was under pressure from the DGP or my relative Harpreet Sidhu who has an axe to grind against me.”

Speaking about home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, Majithia said the former did not have any moral right to speak about ethics in public life. “Randhawa’s father Santokh Singh Randhawa was accused of having links with the ISI agency of Pakistan and had to resign as PCC President and even minister due to this. Everyone also knows how Santokh Randhawa defended and even praised Indira Gandhi for the attack on Sri Darbar Sahib. The minister himself is also known for his various scams including the seed scam as well as patronizing dreaded gangsters like Mukhtiar Ansari and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.”

#BikramMajithia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law