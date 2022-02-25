Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

SAD leader Bikram Majithia was on Thursday sent in judicial custody ina drugs case.

His bail application will come up for hearing on Friday.

Earlier, Majithia appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla.

He was accompanied by senior lawyers, advocate Cheema and HS Dhanoa.

Majithia arrived at the court complex at 10.30 am.

He told the media he had come to the court to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justices NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli had directed Majithia to surrender before the trial court after the Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. His interim bail had ended on Wednesday night.

The court allowed the Special investigation Team to interrogate Majithia for about an hour in the court complex.

After interrogation, he was again produced before the court.

