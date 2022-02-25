Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

Mohali, February 24
SAD leader Bikram Majithia was on Thursday sent in judicial custody ina drugs case.
His bail application will come up for hearing on Friday.
Earlier, Majithia appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla.
He was accompanied by senior lawyers, advocate Cheema and HS Dhanoa.
Majithia arrived at the court complex at 10.30 am.
He told the media he had come to the court to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court.
A bench comprising Chief Justices NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli had directed Majithia to surrender before the trial court after the Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. His interim bail had ended on Wednesday night.
The court allowed the Special investigation Team to interrogate Majithia for about an hour in the court complex.
After interrogation, he was again produced before the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...