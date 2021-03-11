Bikram Majithia in danger of being eliminated in jail, Shiromani Akali Dal delegation tells Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today apprised Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit that former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was in danger of being eliminated in jail besides being entangled in yet another false case by planting something on his person.

A delegation of senior SAD leaders including former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Manpreet Ayali and Bikram Majithia’s wife and Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia called on the Governor today and urged him to direct the AAP government to remove Harpreet Sidhu from the additional charge of ADGP, Prisons immediately.

The delegation brought it to the notice of the Governor that like the previous Congress government; the AAP government was playing into the hands of Harpreet Sidhu. They said the police officer, who had failed as head of the Special Task Force on Drugs had been given the additional charge of State Prisons solely to allow him to settle his personal scores with Bikram Majithia.

“This benefits AAP politically because the top AAP leadership, including its convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal carry a personal grouse against Majithia for having to apologize to the latter for leveling false drug trade related allegations against him,” the leaders added.

Briefing newsmen about the meeting outside the Raj Bhawan, Harsimrat Badal said, “My brother Bikram Majithia’s life is not secure in jail with Harpreet Sidhu as ADGP, Prisons. The police officer can go to any extent to harm my brother. There is danger of Bikram being eliminated or being entangled in another false case by planting something on his person.”

Ganieve Majithia told newsmen that the family feared that Harpeet Sidhu would register yet another new FIR on her husband. She said, “I have requested the Governor to intervene and ensure justice for my family which is suffering due to the vendetta unleashed on us.”

The SAD delegation also highlighted how Majithia was being subject to inhuman treatment in jail. It said the Jails minister during a visit directed that the former minister be shifted to a ‘chakki’ which is unsafe and unfit for human habitation. They said the cell in which Majithia was currently lodged was 8x8 feet. “The sole purpose of shifting Majithia into the said cell is to humiliate him and violate his human rights”, the leaders added.