SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s judicial remand extended till March 22

Sanjay Bumbroo
Mohali, March 8
A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of SAD leader Bikram Majithia till March 22.
Majithia, who was lodged in the Patiala jail, was produced in the Mohali court as his judicial remand ended on Tuesday.
His lawyers appealed for bail, citing the election results being declared, but the court rejected the appeal and remanded Majithia in judicial custody till March 22.
Majithia had surrended in the Mohali court in the drugs case on February 24 after the completion of the election process in Punjab on the directions of the Supreme Court.
Majithia is contesting from Amritsar East Assembly constituency.
Earlier, talking to the media, Majithia said he is in high spirits. He rejected the exit poll results saying the Akali Dal would form the government in Punjab. Exit polls in Punjab had always failed, he added.
