Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

Sanjay Bumbroo
Mohali, February 25
In a major setback to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in a Patiala jail, a Mohali court today dismissed his plea for regular bail in a drugs case.
The bail application was rejected by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. The court said, “There are serious allegations against the applicant of having been involved in drug trafficking. The applicant being a powerful politician, there is possibility that he may influence the investigation, if released on bail.”
“The arguments raised by the counsel for the applicant are questions to be decided on merits of case and cannot form basis for the grant of bail to the applicant. Moreover, there is a bar under Section 37 of the NDPS Act to release persons involved in offence under Section 27-A... The applicant, Bikram Singh Majithia, is thus not entitled to be released on regular bail and his application is hereby dismissed.”
