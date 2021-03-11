Bikram Singh Majithia faces life threat: SAD delegation to Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today met Governor Banwarilal Purohit claiming that former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was in danger of being eliminated in the prison, besides being entangled in yet another false case.

SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia (L) and ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Badal outside the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Photo: Manoj Mahajan

A delegation of senior SAD leaders, including former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Manpreet Ayali and Bikram Majithia’s wife and Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia, called on the Governor today and urged him to direct the AAP government to remove Harpreet Sidhu from the additional charge of ADGP, Prisons, immediately.

The delegation alleged Sidhu had been given the additional charge solely to allow him to settle his personal scores with Majithia.

