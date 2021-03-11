Bikram Singh Majithia moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for regular bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking regular bail in a case registered on December 20 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Majithia contended in his petition the then Congress government in the state did not leave any stolen unturned to misuse power and position for vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was once such target.

“The present dispensation has also not left any stone unturned to target the petitioner further,” Majithia contended. The petitioner submitted the present case was “blatantly political” in nature. From the date the Charanjit Channi government assumed the office, it was bent on implicating the petitioner in a case, he contended.