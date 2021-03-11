Bikram Singh Majithia's custody extended till May 18

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

A local court today extended till May 18 the judicial custody of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

Lodged in Patiala Jail, Majithia appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Avtar Singh through video-conferencing on the completion of his 14-day judicial remand.

Majithia has moved the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act. The next hearing has been fixed for May 10.

The SAD leader had surrendered before the Mohali court on February 24 after the completion of the election process in Punjab. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Punjab Police not to arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering. On January 24, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed his pre-arrest bail.