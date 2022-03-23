Bikram Singh Majithia's judicial custody extended till April 5

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

The Mohali court today extended the judicial custody of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case. Currently lodged in the Patiala jail, Majithia appeared in a Mohali court today through video conferencing. On the directions of the Supreme Court, Majithia surrendered in the court on February 24 after the completion of the election process in Punjab.

Majithia was produced in the Mohali court as his judicial remand ended on March 8. His judicial custody was extended till March 22.

On March 20, CM Bhagwant Mann had ordered the reconstitution of the SIT probing the drug case against the SAD leader. IGP, Crime Branch, Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the four-member team headed by AIG Dr Rahul S. The other team members are AIG Ranjit Singh and DSPs Raghbir Singh and Amanpreet Singh.

The previous SIT was a three-member team headed by AIG Balraj Singh. The SIT was formed to investigate allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.