News analysis

Bikram Singh Majithia's task cut out after release: Unite tattered party

Bikram Singh Majithia's task cut out after release: Unite tattered party

SAD workers welcome party leader Bikram Singh Majithia after he was granted bail, in Patiala on Wednesday. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The beleaguered Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has got a new energy with the regular bail provided to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today.

He was arrested three days after the Assembly poll on February 20. His party, at that time, was hoping to win at least 40 seats and wield influence. Instead, the party managed to win only three seats. Later, it lost badly in the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection also.

But the biggest worry came with the uprising of the rebels against the leadership. None other than the party head in the Assembly, Manpreet Ayali, revolted against the party’s decision to vote for BJP nominee Droupadi Murmu for the President’s post. Former minister Jagmeet Brar has already been vocal against the party’s leadership, policies, alliances and decisions.

Majithia was surely missed by those managing the party affairs as he kept youth leaders and workers together. He also held strong control over the party’s organisation and was the biggest pillar of strength to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Majithia’s task now is to bring the party back into the reckoning.

Party insiders said the breaking away of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (U) from the BJP is a perfect sign for the Akalis to revitalise the party’s rank and file. “Nitish Kumar’s bold step will lead to the resurgence of several regional parties that have been backstabbed by national parties,” said a party leader.

The party was also in dire-straits as workers in different districts have been holding meetings, seeking implementation of the Jhunda committee on party reforms. Even senior leaders have held meetings with rebel leader Manpreet Ayali and Jagmeet Brar in defiance of the party leadership’s diktats.

The party leadership had to announce a five-member disciplinary committee as a warning to the rebels. However, the committee is headed by former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who was actually the first leader in the party to take on the leadership on the issue of farm laws.

Maluka had asked party president Sukhbir Badal to leave the BJP and stand with the farmers. Later, Maluka became the first leader to question why four members of the Badal family and their close aides contested the elections but for others there was ‘one family, one ticket’ rule.

A party release said the party’s faith in the judiciary had been reaffirmed by the HC’s decision to grant bail to Majithia in a politically motivated case by asserting that Majithia was not guilty of offences alleged against him in the FIR registered against him in December 2021.

Takes up Sikh prisoners’ issue

  • Bikram Singh Majithia, was given a rousing welcome by SAD supporters on his release from the jail on Wednesday
  • He told the media he would appeal to the PM to release Sikh prisoners, who had completed their sentence
  • He said: “We are celebrating 75 years of Independence. Therefore, I appeal to the PM to release all Sikh prisoners.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom