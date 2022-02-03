Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur begins maiden campaign in Majitha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife and SAD-BSP candidate Ganieve Kaur on Wednesday kicked off her poll campaign in Majitha.

She paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Kathunangal where an ardaas was performed for her success in the political sphere. Later, she visited Mata Chawinda Devi Temple and met the residents of nearby areas.

Despite being new to politics, she looked confident of garnering the support of residents. Ganieve said it was a sudden move of entering into politics actively, yet she would take care of the constituency, which was like an extended family to her.

“I have never campaigned for my husband in the elections but just prayed for his success. It certainly came as a surprise to me as I wasn’t prepared at all. When my husband told me to contest the Majitha seat, I took it as a joke. Later, when I was apprised of the circumstances, I couldn’t say no. Now, when I met the residents, I was thrilled at the love and affection they showered on me. It is a challenge for me to keep up with the responsibility that was put on my shoulder and maintain the winnability factor,” she added.

About her vision for the constituency, she said Majitha had seen massive development during my husband’s tenure. “My priority will be to expand these projects, be it civic amenities, connectivity or even social ones.” —

#bikram majithia #ganieve kaur