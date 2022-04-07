Bikramjit Singh Majithia alleges threat in prison, moves court

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, an accused in a drugs case, has filed a fresh application in a Mohali court alleging security threat and poor living conditions in jail after which the court put jail authorities on notice to file reply by April 8.

Majithia, through his counsels HS Dhanoa, Arshdeep Singh Kler and DS Sobti, complained that he was moved to ‘Jora Chakki’ cell, which was in bad condition. Further, there is no water in the toilet, he stated. The former cabinet minister stated that it was done to humiliate and torture him.

Jail Superintendent Sucha Singh Patiala, while appearing in person to file the reply, submitted Majithia had been kept in Patiala Central Jail in accordance with the provisions of the Punjab jail manual and rules. The applicant was provided adequate security, he added. —

