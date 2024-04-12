Bio-sciences workshop in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 11

A one-day workshop on “Basic Laboratory Techniques and Career Opportunities in Biological Sciences” was organised at Government Ranbir College, Sangrur. Key speaker at the event, Dr Tarunpreet Singh Thind, Assistant Professor, apprised the students of existing career prospects and new laboratory techniques. He also sensitised students about the emerging use of creating vermicompost pits and preparing vermicompost fertiliser, which is the need of the hour.

