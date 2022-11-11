 Biogas project runs out of steam after withdrawal of subsidy by Central Govt : The Tribune India

Biogas project runs out of steam after withdrawal of subsidy by Central Govt

Biogas project runs out of steam after withdrawal of subsidy by Central Govt

Work underway on a biogas plant at a village in Bathinda district. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, November 10

Post withdrawal of subsidy under the Union Government’s National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP) for setting up of biogas plant in 2020, there has been a marked decline in number of farmers opting to install family-type biogas plants in the past two years in the Malwa region.

The scheme run under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was primarily aimed at providing biogas as a source of clean cooking fuel and lighting in rural and the semi-urban areas of the country. But after withdrawal of the subsidy under the scheme two years ago, the biogas installation project, which was providing cheaper cooking fuel to farmers in the state, has run out of steam.

As per data procured from the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), the nodal agency to carry out the project in the state, on an average 400 to 450 family-type biogas plants were installed annually in one district until 2019.

Sources in the agency confirmed that after subsidy was withdrawn, now on average 60 to 80 farmers opt for the installation of biogas plants and in some districts the number is even below 50.

A PEDA senior manager requesting anonymity said, “Around a decade ago 1,200 biogas plants were installed in Sangrur district in one year alone. Farmers are willing to install the cheaper cooking fuel alternative but subsidy is not available now. So, they do not have any option other than to buy expensive LPG cylinder.”

“In Bathinda and Mansa districts where 400 to 450 biogas plants were installed annually, the number has come down drastically. Similarly, in Patiala district also very few farmers opt for biogas plants. Like Malwa region, biogas plant installation has nosedived in Doaba region as well,” he said.

Under the Centre Government’s scheme for installing a family-type biogas plant at the cost of Rs 40,000 to 45,000, a subsidy of Rs 12,000 (approx 30 per cent) was provided. Discontinuing of the subsidy has discouraged farmers to install biogas plants.

Balkaran Brar, state president, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, said, “Apart from being a cheaper source of clean cooking fuel produced from dung, a biogas plant also provides well-decomposed manure to farmers. The Centre Government must reconsider its decision and revive the subsidy again. Many farmers can get biogas plants installed in villages and will not have to buy expensive LPG cylinders. Such move, discourages people from opting for self-sustaining energy alternatives and makes them dependent on the corporate system.”

Shingara Singh Mann, state general secretary, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said, “It is yet another development among series of other neo-liberal policies of the government, which aims at privatisation. Rather than hand-holding and supporting farmers and labourers by providing them subsidy for cleaner and cheaper cooking fuel alternative, the government is withdrawing it so that corporates can benefit from the same. Such policies have to be countered with agitations similar to that of farmers’ protest against three controversial agricultural laws.”

#Malwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

2
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you?' Read to know more

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

10
Nation

About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match