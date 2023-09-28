BIS Chahal's house again raided by Vigilance Bureau

Patiala, September 27
A Vigilance Bureau team today raided the residence of BIS Chahal, who was the media adviser to former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in Patiala but failed to deliver the arrest warrant.
The Vigilance had raided properties of Chahal multiple times in August while he’s said to be out of the country. The team also raided his properties in Mohali and neighbouring states.
According to an FIR registered against him in August, Chahal and his family’s known source of income from March 2017 to September 2021 was Rs 7.85 crore against their expenditure of Rs 31.79 crore (almost 305 per cent more). The Vigilance wants to grill Chahal in a disproportionate assets case.
The FIR stated that Chahal acquired properties in his own and his family members’ names, including Dashmesh Luxury Wedding Resort (Alcazar) at Fatehgarh Sahib, a five-storey commercial building on the Mini Secretariat road in Patiala, 72 kanal and 14 marla land at Kalyan village near a toll plaza on the Nabha road.
As the VB sleuths failed to deliver the warrant, they came back.
