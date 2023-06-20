Bishnoi aide held with two pistols

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 19

The police have arrested a wanted ‘gangster’ of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with two pistols. The gangster has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Goldy Shergill of Humbra village in Banur, now residing in Rajpura.

SSP Varun Sharma said a team nabbed the accused from the Devigarh-Patiala road, who had been absconding for the last three years.

He said Gurwinder was a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also a close associate of Deepak Tinu, Deepak Banur and Sampat Nehra.

“Seven cases of attempt to murder and cases under the Arms Act have been registered against him in Rajpura, Banur, Mohali and Panchkula. He was lodged in a number of jails in Patiala, Ropar and Ambala. He was declared a proclaimed offender in four cases. He fled to Dubai and Serbia but had to return to India over some issues with his passport,” the SSP said.

Varun said Gurwinder was also involved in a gang-war firing on the house of Bhupi Rana, who was the main member of the Bambiha gang at Jodhpur village, Mohali, in May 2019. He said the police would seek remand to investigate the case.