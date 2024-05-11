Bishnoi aide hurt in group clash at court

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 10

After members of two rival groups clashed at Bakshi Khana in the district court complex here today, Manpreet Singh, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group and an accused in the killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in November 2022, sustained serious injuries.

The injured and accused inmates were brought from central jail here to Bakshi Khana to be produced in a judicial court here in different criminal cases. It is alleged that during the clash, three inmates — Baljeet, Pradeep Deepa and Surinder Billa — inflicted serious injuries on Manpreet. It was the intervention of the police and jail staff, posted on duty near Bakshi Khana, that he was immediately rushed to a local medical college for treatment. His condition is reported to be critical due to head injuries.

Bakshi Khana is a temporary judicial lockup in the court complex, where inmates and prisoners are shifted from the jail to be produced in the court on the day of hearing.

Faridkot SP Jasmeet Singh said the accused and Manpreet were in the jail. Manpreet is an accused in the murder of Dera follower Pradeep Singh, while Surinder Billa, a resident of Kotkapura, was arrested on the charge of extortion. The SP said Manpreet belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi group while the other accused belonged to some other group.

The police have recorded the statement of Manpreet for action.

#Dera Sacha Sauda #Faridkot #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters