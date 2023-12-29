Bishnoi-Brar gang operative arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang from Mohali, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here today.

The arrested operative has been identified as Vikramjit Singh (alias Vicky) of Satiyewala village in Ferozepur. The accused has a criminal background and was wanted in at least 20 cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt-to-murder, under Arms Act and the UAPA, registered in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

A Chinese .30-calibre pistol and eight cartridges were seized from his possession and a Toyota Fortuner car impounded.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Vicky was in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers through Goldy Brar and Saba (USA) and used to receive consignments of weapons and drugs from across the border. The accused was tasked to eliminate members of the rival Davinder Bambiha gang, said the DGP.

The AIG, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, said Vicky was one of the shooters/co-accused of deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu in the sensational murder of their rival Jordan, who was shot dead at gymnasium in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, in 2018.

AGTF teams headed by ADGP Promod Ban followed the trail of accused Vicky and arrested him from an apartment in Sector 91 of Mohali.

