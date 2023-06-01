Bishnoi-run extortion racket busted, 3 held

Chandigarh, May 31
The police today busted an extortion racket run by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and arrested three operatives, said DGP Gaurav Yadav.
Those arrested have been identified as Rohit Bharadwaj, alias Rimmi, of Zirakpur, Mohit Bharadwaj and Arjun Thakur of Chandigarh.
DGP Yadav said that following a detailed investigation and intelligence-gathering, the Mohali State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) initiated swift and coordinated action, which led to the arrest of the three persons involved in operating the extortion racket.
The police teams have also seized Rs 14.78 lakh cash from the possession of Rimmi. Other incriminating evidence has also been found on the mobile phones seized from the suspects.
About their modus operandi, the DGP said the arrested persons were using online gambling platform ‘Diamond Exchange’ to lure victims by convincing them to join online gaming and betting by paying a nominal fee to gain great profits.
“After winning some rewards, the victim would start losing money and then the suspects would offer them money on credit in lakhs,” he said, adding that once the victim availed the credit, the suspects would charge hefty interest on the amount, which could sometimes mount to crores of rupees.
