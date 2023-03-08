Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent back to Punjab

Abohar: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Tuesday handed over to the Punjab Police after spending a few days in custody of the Jaipur police, official sources said. The Jaipur police had brought him on a production warrant from Punjab to question his gang’s role in the G-Club firing incident. OC
Gang busted, 7 arrested
Barnala: The police claimed to have busted a gang of criminals and arrested seven members. They also seized eight motorcycles and six mobile phones. TNS
More train coaches sought
Abohar: In a memorandum sent to General Managers of the Northern Railways and North Western Railways, the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangh has demanded additional coaches in 14711/14712 Sriganganagar-Abohar-Haridwar intercity trains. OC
350 stray bulls sent to sheds
Abohar: More than 350 stray bulls have so far been sent to cow sheds. Some of these have been sent to the government cattle pound in Salemshah while others to the gaushalas run by non-governmental organisations. OC
Farmers protest at toll plaza
Muktsar: The activists of Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) on Tuesday started an indefinite protest at the toll plaza on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road at Warring village here, made it ‘toll-free’ and demanded its closure at the earliest. TNS
Don’t shift tubewell office: SKM
Muktsar: Farmers, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to the district AAP leadership against the state government’s proposal to shift the state tubewell corporation’s office from Malout to Sangrur.
