Abohar: Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang operative Arzoo arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 7

The police today claimed to have nabbed an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, Arzoo Bishnoi of Rajanwali village.

Officials said Arzoo was brought on a production warrant for allegedly making extortion calls to tyre trader Kailash Aggarwal. In the same case, three suspects — Akshay Delu, Tarun and Hansraj — had been arrested on September 10.

Investigation revealed that the calls were made to him at Arzoo’s behest. At the time of the incident, Arzoo was lodged at Phalodi jail in Jodhpur district, where he was held with an illegal weapon.

