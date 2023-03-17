Bishnoi's TV interview not from jail, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav categorically stated today that Lawrence Bishnoi’s controversial interview with a TV channel was not conducted from the high-security zone of the Bathinda jail or any jail in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters here, Yadav said a quick inquiry had revealed that it was impossible that the interview could be conducted from the Bathinda jail.

“The interview is a deep-rooted conspiracy to cause trouble in Punjab,” he said, adding that the use of mobile phone or internet in the high-security zone was impossible. He said the interview seemed to have been conducted much earlier.

With the DGP’s assertion, the mystery over the location of the interview continues. The TV channel has also not disclosed where and how the interview took place. The interview had excellent audio and video quality, which does not seem to be possible in a normal jail cell.

The DGP said the clothes worn by Lawrence in the interview were not with him in the Bathinda jail. Lawrence was in Jaipur jail before shifting to Bathinda. He was shifted here a week ago. He said Lawrence was sporting a beard in the interview whereas he was clean-shaven since he reached the Bathinda jail.