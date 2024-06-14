Bittu holds ministry review meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Bittu chaired a review meeting today with senior officials of the ministry in New Delhi.

Bittu was briefed by Anita Praveen, Secretary, on the progress of ongoing schemes and initiatives undertaken by the ministry. He was also apprised about the preparations for the upcoming mega food event, World Food India 2024, scheduled to be held from September 19-22 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Bittu directed the officials to work towards achieving the 100-day plan of the government. He also urged officials to work for the upliftment of micro-food processing entrepreneurs and income of farmers.

