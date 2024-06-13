Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 12

With BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu’s elevation as the Minister of State for Railways, devotees are hopeful of rail connectivity to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. This is the only Takht which is not connected by train.

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib is the only Takht that is not connected by train. All other Takhts — Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded) and Sri Patna Sahib — have rail connectivity. Devotees coming here have to first reach Bathinda by train and from there they have to take a bus to reach the gurdwara, 30 km away from city.

In 2013, then Union Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal had announced in the Budget that Takht Sri Damdama Sahib would be connected by train but nothing materialised due to the opposition from farmers.

A survey was also conducted in 2015 and Railways officials had handed over a report to the state government in August 2016, but since then, the matter has seen no progress.

If Takht Sri Damdama Sahib gets the rail connectivity, it will boost pilgrim inflow to Talwandi Sabo and give an economic push to the town.

BJP leader Mohan Lal Garg said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a rail link to Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo. He demanded a fresh survey to be conducted to connect Talwandi Sabo with Bathinda.

Will give economic push

