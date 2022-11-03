Bizman Jaspal Singh Deol donates plots to 40 homeless families at Chamkaur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 2

Extending a helping hand to 40 homeless families, local businessman and social activist Jaspal Singh Deol donated plots to them to construct their houses at Chamkaur Sahib today. The beneficiaries, who are nomads from Rajasthan, have been staying in huts in the area for decades.

Holds blood donation camps It was 38 years ago in Lucknow when I had a narrow escape during 1984 riots. After settling down in Punjab, I decided to help society and started organising blood donation camps. Jaspal Deol, Social activist

Having business interests in real estate, rice milling and cable network, Deol has also been involved in other social works, including cataract surgeries for poor and holding blood donation camp under Amrit Deol Foundation Society for long. Each of the 40 families has been provided a plot measuring 70 square yards.

"It was 38 years ago in Lucknow when I had a narrow escape during the anti-Sikh riots in November 1984. It struck me that this lease of life had been given to me by the Almighty to help others," he said.

“After settling down in Punjab, I started working for society. I started organising camps for cataract surgeries and blood donation. Till now more than 12,000 people have been treated at such eye camps while 35 blood donation camps have been organised,” he added.

He said besides his son Amritpal and daughter Rajvir Kaur, a councillor in Mohali, several friends also contributed for the noble cause. Talking about the plots for the homeless, Deol said for decades, he had been noticing that a few dozen Rajasthani nomads had been camping in the area. They had to shift their camps frequently as no one, including the government authorities as well as farmers, allowed them to encroach upon their land, he said. “Now I have purchased a 1.5 acres by spending Rs 50 lakh and handed over a 70-square yard plot to each family. The land has two drinking water connections and four lavatories,” said Deol.

#chamkaur sahib #Rajasthan #ropar