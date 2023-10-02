Bizmen making beeline for investment: Mann

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Rajpura (Patiala), October 1

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Rs 138-crore cattle feed plant to be set up by a Holland-based company in Rajpura. He said due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, global business tycoons are making beeline to invest in the state. Mann said investment worth Rs 50,840 crore will come to Punjab and provide employment to 2.25 lakh youth.

After laying the foundation stone, he said farmers in Punjab and Haryana cultivating traditional crops are looking for ways to diversify their crops or shift to horticulture, dairy, poultry, fishery, piggery and others for better earnings.

“De Heus, a top global animal feed company from The Netherlands, will set up the plant. The state-of-the-art unit will produce quality animal feed,” said Mann.

He added that the state has an industry-friendly government with a real single-window system for industrialists.

Earlier speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said: “Netherlands is known to be the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world and this plant will produce a full livestock product portfolio of compound feed, concentrates, base mix and dairy mineral mixes,” he stated.

Mann further said in the first phase, to be realised in first quarter of 2025, the plant will produce 180 kilo metric tons (kMT) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 kMT. The CM envisioned that this plant will act as a catalyst to supplement the income of the farmers.

