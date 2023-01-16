Bizmen, NRIs withdrawing investment: BJP

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 15

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma today said the economy of the state would suffer due to non-setting up of mega textile park project.

Sharma said had this project of the Centre materialised in Punjab, local textile and hosiery industry could have become competent with its counterparts in the world.

Sharma, who was in Bathinda today, said industrialists and NRIs were withdrawing their investment from Punjab and investing it in other states of the country, which was a matter of concern.