BJP, allies can keep Punjab safe: Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal

Tribune News Service

Moga: Sitting MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who recently left the Congress and joined the BJP, has said Punjab needs the BJP and its alliance partners to form the next government to keep it safe from Pakistan, which has long been sponsoring terrorism across the border. He said the alliance would contribute towards the formation of a “New Punjab”, pull out the border state from the impending financial crisis and pave the way for a sustainable development in all sectors. TNS

EC honours 105-yr-old voter in Fatehgarh

Fatehgarh Sahib: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur honoured Maya Deep Kaur (105), who is the oldest voter in the district. She is a resident of Bathan Klan village. Maya Deep said she will definitely cast her vote on February 20. The District Election Officer called upon all the voters to take inspiration from the senior citizen and exercise their franchise. TNS

SAD(S) names two more candidates

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) has announced two more candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Party spokesperson Maninderpal Singh Brar said Gurpal Singh Goldy would contest from Raikot, while Harshit Kumar Sheetal had been fielded from the Payal Assembly Constituency. With this, the party has announced 15 candidates.