BJP appoints office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: BJP’s state unit on Thursday appointed new office-bearers. They include, three vice-presidents, Inder lqbal Singh Atwal, Jatinder Mittal and Mohinder Kaur Josh. Rajinder Bhandari from Ludhiana, Arvind Khanna from Sangrur and Sunder Shyam Arora from Hoshiarpur have been included in the state core committee. TNS

Set up national ayurveda institute: Minister to Centre

Chandigarh: Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday requested Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to set up a national institute of ayurveda in Punjab. “We want to promote ayurveda in the state. You have started it in Haryana, also set up institute here,” he said. TNS

Prizes for 216 persons

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said 216 persons won prizes worth Rs 12,43,005 by uploading their purchase bills on “Mera Bill app” in October under ‘Bill Liyao Inaam Pao’ scheme. The draw was conducted by a committee.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Sangrur