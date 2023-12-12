BJP appoints ‘prabharis’, ‘sah-prabharis’ in Punjab

Chandigarh, December 12
The BJP on Tuesday announced the appointments of district ‘prabharis’ and ‘sah-prabharis’ of its Punjab unit.
The list of 70 appointees of ‘prabharis’ (incharges) and ‘sah-prabharis’ (co-incharges) was made after the due approval of party president J P Nadda, the BJP said.
The announcement was made by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a statement.
Party leader Fateh Singh Bajwa has been appointed ‘prabhari’ of Amritsar Rural, former MLA KD Bhandari of Amritsar Urban, former minister Surjit Jayani of Bathinda Urban, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal of Batala, and Rajesh Bagha of Patiala Rural South, the statement said.
Harjot Kamal has been appointed prabhari of Fatehgarh Sahib, Subhash Sharma of Rupnagar, Sarabjit Singh Makkar of Tarn Taran, Parveen Bansal of Mohali, Mona Jaiswal of Mansa, Rakesh Sharma of Hoshiarpur, Jatinder Mittal of Barnala and Jagdeep Singh Nakai of Fazilka, according to the list.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name
Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...
Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA
Discusses host of issues, including investigation of cyber-t...
Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government
In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...
Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments
Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...
Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules
Collective Newsroom established as an Indian company that is...