 BJP campaign in Punjab hit by farmers, CEO seeks report from DGP

  Punjab
BJP campaign in Punjab hit by farmers, CEO seeks report from DGP

Jakhar gives memo to poll officer

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar along with leaders in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Monday sought an action taken report from the DGP after a BJP delegation raised concern over the law and order situation and complained that the party’s candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

BJP president Sunil Jakhar-led delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Office complaining that the state machinery had miserably failed to ensure the right to campaign by BJP candidates.

Without providing an equal platform to campaign, the election process would be rendered futile, Jakhar said. All BJP candidates faced protests and blockades by farmer unions, who had vowed not to allow the BJP candidates to campaign as the BJP-led Haryana government and Centre did not let farmers stage a protest in New Delhi.

While BJP candidate Preneet Kaur faced the ire at a number of places, BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans was seen pleading with the protesting farmers to let him campaign, “I have become Minnat Raj Minnat instead of Hans Raj Hans,” he said, meaning he was reduced to do minnat (pleading) to the protesters to let him campaign.

Jakhar expressed apprehension on the possible collusion of the ruling AAP and other parties in causing obstructions to the campaign by the BJP candidates. He was accompanied by state general secretaries Parminder Brar and Jagmohan Raju, state legal cell convener NK Verma and state media head Vineet Joshi.

He said the possibility of anti-social elements sneaking under the garb of farmer protest and creating havoc for the BJP candidates could not be ruled out. Jakhar said if the state election machinery did not intervene to check this well-planned conspiracy against the BJP, it would vitiate the elections rendering both process unfair.

Jakhar said the DGP and Chief Secretary needed to be put on notice for lapses that were leading to the obstruction in the BJP campaign and resulting in amplified threat to security of party candidates in poll fray.

